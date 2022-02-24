Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

TPR traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,405. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tapestry by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,302 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

