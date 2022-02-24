Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.