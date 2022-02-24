Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.