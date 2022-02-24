Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $7.59 on Thursday, reaching $190.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.17 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

