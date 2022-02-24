Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 4,648 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $59,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,901. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

