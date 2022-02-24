Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.44. 5,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,444. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

