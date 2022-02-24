Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,198,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

