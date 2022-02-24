Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up to $61.14

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.14, but opened at $64.00. Targa Resources shares last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 12,211 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

