Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.25

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.25 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.46), with a volume of 717849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.20 ($1.47).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.05. The stock has a market cap of £663.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.
About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
