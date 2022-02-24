Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.25

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.25 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.46), with a volume of 717849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.20 ($1.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.05. The stock has a market cap of £663.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.