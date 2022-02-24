Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Shares of TKO traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.27. 366,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,075. The company has a market cap of C$649.17 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,507,634.16. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,750. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,868.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

