TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.31

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 3384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.
Several research analysts have commented on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.