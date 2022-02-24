Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.77

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
TTCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $957.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.10.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.