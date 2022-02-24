Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.77

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

TTCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $957.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

