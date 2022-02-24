Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 869 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating ) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

