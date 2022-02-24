TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

