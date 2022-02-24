TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
TCG BDC has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.
Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $753.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.90.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
