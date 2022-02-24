TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 94,483 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

