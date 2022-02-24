TD Securities Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.43. The company had a trading volume of 222,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.