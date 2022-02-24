TD Securities Downgrades Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.50. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s previous close.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$167.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.26.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

