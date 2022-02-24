TD Securities Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 14,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $20.12.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.