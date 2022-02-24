TD Securities Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.
Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 14,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $20.12.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
