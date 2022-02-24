TD Securities Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

REI.UN traded down C$0.28 on Thursday, hitting C$24.65. The company had a trading volume of 489,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,930. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

