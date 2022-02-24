TD Securities Raises Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$55.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

TSE DRM traded up C$1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.85. 71,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$21.54 and a 12-month high of C$47.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -838.39.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.