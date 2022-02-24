TD Securities Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$25.09. 638,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,826. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$26.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

