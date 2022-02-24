TD Securities Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.93.

IMO traded down C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.40. 489,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,047. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$27.55 and a 12 month high of C$57.72.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

