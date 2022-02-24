Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Down 11.1%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.