TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,277,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 100,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 240,768 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

