Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Teck Resources worth $48,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

