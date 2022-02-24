Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.98.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,277. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$47.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

