TEGNA Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

TEGNA has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TEGNA to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of TGNA opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

