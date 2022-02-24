TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 3,579 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 470,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,410. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

