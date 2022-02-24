Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 12195362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.