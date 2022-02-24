Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.66. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 93,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

