Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5.5% yr/yr to ~$2.92-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.300 EPS.

Shares of TFX traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.96. 11,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,634. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.73.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

