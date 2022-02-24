Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.73.

TFX stock traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.46. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

