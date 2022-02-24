Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of ETR:O2D traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching €2.51 ($2.85). 8,382,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 52.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.44.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

