Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.04

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 149369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.