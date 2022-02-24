Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TELNY stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

