Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.17

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 96495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.