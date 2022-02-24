Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 6,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $828.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.
About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
