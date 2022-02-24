Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

