Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Up 10%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.45. Approximately 27,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 989,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,850 shares of company stock worth $7,359,910. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tenable by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,743,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

