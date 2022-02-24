Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tenaris worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

