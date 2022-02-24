Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 133502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,829,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

