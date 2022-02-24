Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 133502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
