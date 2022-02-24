Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.39

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.39 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 3429314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

