Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $76.48. 42,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
