Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $76.48. 42,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tennant by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tennant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tennant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

