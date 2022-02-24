Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Tennant also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS.

Shares of TNC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Tennant alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.