Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Tennant also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS.
Shares of TNC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.
Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tennant (TNC)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.