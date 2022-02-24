Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,464,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenneco by 454.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tenneco by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.