Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:TEN opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Tenneco by 72.6% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

