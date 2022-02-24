Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 218,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,344 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

