Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Tenneco stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tenneco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

