TenUp (TUP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $126,575.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $126,575.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,127,802 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

